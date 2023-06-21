Love Smoothies? 7 Steps To Make A Perfect Smoothie

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
There are plenty of smoothie recipes out there. But for beginners, here are 6 or 7 steps to make the perfect smoothie with less ingredients
Pexels
Pick your fruit or fruits. Whatever your dream combination, take about 3 cups of them
Pexels
For smoothies, frozen fruit is best as blends up thicker than fresh fruit
Pexels
For a cool smoothie, if you don't have frozen fruit, freeze your fresh fruit for 30 minutes before blending or add about 1 cup of ice and blend until smooth!
Pexels
Use a thickener. About half a cup is ideal. Unsweetened Greek yogurt , peanut butter, almond butter, or vanilla yogurt are all great options
Pexels
If you prefer thinner smoothies, you can always lessen the amount of thickener or skip it all together
Pexels
Now you choose a liquid- Almond milk, coconut milk, whole milk or fruit juice. 1 and 1/4 cup of liquid could be perfect. If you skipped the thickener, maybe you would also want to skip the liquid
Pexels
Now the add-ins. Add some spinach or for additional nutrition or flax seeds for omega-3s. Flavors like fresh mint, vanilla extract, cinnamon, or honey will take any smoothie to the next level
Pexels
Enjoy your smoothie.
Pexels