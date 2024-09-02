Lord Ganesha's Broken Tusk: Know The Story Behind It

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 02, 2024
The legend says that Sage Vyasa wanted to dictate the great Mahabharata, which was a work of 100,00 versus and was looking for someone who could write it down without interruption. Lord Ganesha agreed to write it for him
All images from Canva
Ganesha agreed to write only if Vyasa recited the verses continuously, while Vyasa required Ganesha to understand each verse before writing
During the dictation, Ganesha's quill broke, but he broke off his own tusk to continue writing without pause
Ganesha's broken tusk symbolises the sacrifice made in the pursuit of knowledge
The story also emphasises intellect over physical strength and the importance of perseverance
The broken tusk reminds us that imperfection and hardships can lead to greatness
Another version says Ganesha lost his tusk in a battle with Parashurama, out of respect for his father's gift to Parashurama