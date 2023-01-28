Lollapalooza 2023: 5 places to visit for the afterparty

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course for the first time on January 28th and 29th
Here are 5 places to visit for the afterparty
Gallops restaurant, located inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, via gate 1 serves North Indian and continental cuisine
Keiba, located in Mahalaxmi is famous for its Sushi, Japanese, Chinese, Asian dishes
Todi Mill Social is located at Lower Parel is a classy bar & restaurant plating up delicious food and serving mind blowing beverages
The Bar Stock Exchange in Lower Parel is known for its beautiful ambience loaded fries, chicken popcorn, beers and more
Lord of the Drinks in Worli is a place for all party animals. End your night the right way with good food and music
