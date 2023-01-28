Lollapalooza 2023: 5 places to visit for the afterparty

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023

Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course for the first time on January 28th and 29th

Here are 5 places to visit for the afterparty

Gallops restaurant, located inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, via gate 1 serves North Indian and continental cuisine

Keiba, located in Mahalaxmi is famous for its Sushi, Japanese, Chinese, Asian dishes

Todi Mill Social is located at Lower Parel is a classy bar & restaurant plating up delicious food and serving mind blowing beverages

The Bar Stock Exchange in Lower Parel is known for its beautiful ambience loaded fries, chicken popcorn, beers and more

Lord of the Drinks in Worli is a place for all party animals. End your night the right way with good food and music

