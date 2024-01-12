Lohri 2024: 5 Traditional Foods To Include In Your Thali

By: Aditi Thakur | January 12, 2024
Lohri is here! It's a traditional harvesting festival in Punjab. Lohri is celebrated by Hindus, particularly Sikhs, to mark the end of the winter season and the beginning of India's festival calendar.
On chilling winter nights, people celebrate Lohri by lighting a bonfire, praying, singing folk songs, and dancing around it. People prepare a special meal for this special occasion.
Including traditional food in Lohri's meals is essential to marking this festival. Here's a list of foods that you can add to your Lohri Ki Thali,
Sarson Da Saag, is prepared with healthy mustard leaves, rich in folate, iron, and other minerals. This traditional Punjabi meal is ideal for the Lohri celebrations.
Makki ki Roti, is must if you are having Sarson da saag. Easy to prepare and packed with nutrients, this roti is the best to pair with your delicious sarson da saag.
Gur ki gajak, most famous and loved, a classic Punjabi recipe that is must have in Lohri's celebration. It is specially made with jaggery to keep you healthy during the winter.
Atta ladoo, incredibly famous and traditional North Indian sweet, Pinni. Made from whole wheat flour, you can prepare it with simple ingredients, including flour, jaggery, and ghee.
Dahi Bhalla, the ideal side dish during the Lohri celebration. Made with curd, tamarind sauce, urad dal, and spices, it's healthy and helps in digestion as well.
