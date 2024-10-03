Lisa, Zendaya, Ananya Panday & Others Bring Their A-Game Style To Paris Fashion Week

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 03, 2024
From Kylie Jenner's runway debut in a dramatic goth princess gown to the stunning couture collections on the ramp, Paris Fashion Week concluded on a fairytale note with unforgettable fashion moments at Disneyland
Kylie Fan Page
While the runway showcased stunning models, artistic couture, and futuristic fashion, many stars, including rapper Lisa, stole the spotlight with their distinctive looks
Lisa | Instagram
Blackpink's Jennie debuted her blonde hair in a bold ensemble, pairing a vibrant bodycon jumper with micro-mini shorts and sheer black stockings, making a daring fashion statement
X
Fashion icon Zendaya turned heads in a oversized blazer, complemented with ruffled skirt at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer show. She paired the look with a stamens LV bag and bold red lips
X
Rosé from blackpink also attended the Paris Fashion Week, stunning in a lace-embroidered champagne slip dress, perfectly paired with an oversized fur coat for a chic look
Rosé | Instagram
Bollywood fame Ananya Panday radiated timeless elegance in a Chanel co-ord set. The two-piece attire boasted of a chic cotton tweed jacket, complemented by matching bermudas
Ananya Pamday | Instagram
Lastly, singer Jisso garbed eye balls in a shoulder-baring and studded fringe ensebke from Dior's latest collection at the Paris Fashion Week
Jisso | Instagram