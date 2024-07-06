Lip Locks Could Extend Life Spans? This World Kissing Day, Know Its Health Benefits And Impact On Relationships

Have you ever wondered why kissing instantly makes you feel better? It transports you into a euphoric feeling, almost as if you are above and beyond the world around you. It is only you and your partner living in the moment, sharing that kiss. If people tell you it's all about hormones, it's not.

Don't get me wrong, it sure involves hormones but that’s not what it is all about. Kissing has multiple benefits too. In scientific scenarios, kissing can be seen as an activity that brings you various health benefits and the stimulation it causes the other organs is a cherry on top! This World Kissing Day, let’s know how kissing can enhance your physical and emotional health.

A hype for happy hormones

Have you ever kissed someone, pulled apart, smiled at them, and kissed them right back again? Isn’t it a beautiful feeling to be in? A feeling we wish to stay longer and probably forever in our dreamy little world. The reason you get butterflies when you get intimate with someone is that it kindles the pleasure centers in your brain, releasing happy hormones like oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin.

Kissing is a stress buster

Stress and anxiety have become fairly common in today's fast-paced environment. Cortisol, basically the stress hormones, are lowered when you kiss someone. Although more research is required and this isn't a long-term solution, one kiss at a time could temporarily help you.

Oxytocin is a chemical that works well when you want to develop a relationship. Oxytocin helps in bonding with your partner. Who knows, maybe the complicated situation you are in, could turn out to be something worthwhile.

“I am a 24-year-old man working a full-time job in an IT firm in Mumbai. Even though I stay a few kilometers away from my partner, we can only manage to meet once or twice a week. But this feeling of when I kiss her, when my lips tangle into hers, the world ceases to exist then. It brings me peace, it makes me feel loved and I just feel lucky I have someone to be able to feel this emotion with”, shared Ahaan, a resident of Bandra.

Canva

Good for the heart

While research about this is still going on, according to a few books about pleasure and intimacy, kissing dilates your blood vessels and causes your blood pressure to drop immediately. So kissing is good for your soul and heart. The butterflies you feel when you kiss is actually your heart thumping faster as you get intimate with someone.

The physical energy you share with your partner begins to merge when you kiss. This is why when you feel affectionate towards someone, the first thing you want to do is to kiss them, sharing the rush you feel in your veins. Why do you think the start of any intimate act is kissing? Because a good smooch, apart from giving you a boost to your hormones, can decide the fate of a relationship. It can probably make or break it!

Kissing burns calories

Yes, we know you have heard it quite a few times but for those who don't believe these random 'facts' people talk about, this is a fact you should believe or probably try it out yourself. Kissing involves anywhere up to 2-34 facial muscles and can burn up to 2-26 calories per minute, depending upon how passionate the kiss is. Sure this sounds more interesting than going to the gym, right?

Canva

Kissing can save you from a red flag

In the materialistic world that we live in today, it is difficult to trust people. It is also a task to come across people with pure intentions towards you. A kiss can tell you if the person is into you or if they’re just pretending to be. For whatever reason.

It is always better to know what relationship the other person intends to have with you before you regret finding yourself next to them in bed some random morning!

“People always say GenZ’s are too quick to make decisions and they do not think of right or wrong. They don't understand the value of intimacy because everything is so easily available. I speak only for myself when I say this but kissing someone can actually help you get to know the other person better. The way someone leans in to kiss you, if it's out of passion or desperation, you can figure that out when you kiss someone. So for me, a kiss works like magic because it helps me to know the intention of the person I'm getting intimate with”, shared Vaani, a resident of Colaba.

This special day reminds us to appreciate the intimacy and affection that kissing brings into our lives. It encourages us to slow down, savor the moments of connection, and cherish the bonds we share with others. Kissing is more than just a physical act; it's an expression of love, care, and mutual respect that enriches our relationships and enhances our well-being.