Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Actress Karishma Tanna Slays The Ramp As The Showstopper On Initial Day Of Mega Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 15, 2024
Lakme Fashion Week has kick started with its extravagant concept and runway fashion from 13th March, 2024. Kriti Greta Singhee, Rosani, Shimona Agarwal and The Terra Tribe showcased their work on the Day 1.
Kriti Greta Singhee showcased her collection named “Third Space- Sustainable Future ''. She is exploring concepts such as unconventional forms and sustainability with this collection, which is inspired by mathematical arts.
Rosani's collection 'Anima and Animus' aims to redefine identity by blending feminine and masculine elements. She emphasised the essence of human existence without confinement to traditional gender roles.
Shimona Agarwal showcased his collection HUE- “Re-imagined for the Modern Soul”. It is a tribute to timeless style and sustainable fashion. It encourages the modern generation to value the craftsmanship in each piece and promote a culture by preserving the beauty in the designees contemporary creations.
The Terra Tribe’s INDIGENE collection is inspired by African indigenous tribes and rural mud houses. It explores unseen cultures and blends masculine and feminine elements with timeless design.
Actress Karishma Tanna graces as the showstopper for the INIFD Launchpad on the day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week.
Yash Gada, Ishita Sikka, Riyal & Kanwari and Pala Uke also showcased their collection on the day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week with unique concept and fashion.
Archana Rao and SWGT also showcased their collection ‘Sun and Moon’ and ‘A Periwinkle Wednesday’ at the Lakme Fashion Week day 1.
The evening show started with a friendly polo match between Guards Polo Club team and La Martina’s official team at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. La Martina X Rajesh Pratap collection is a tribute to the deep connection between Jaipur and Polo, which was showcased on the day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week 2024.