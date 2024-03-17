Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 Day 4 Highlights: From Sara Ali Khan To Malaika Arora, Spot Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs At The Runway

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 17, 2024
The Lakme Fashion Week 2024 Day 4 started with many stunning collections. Varun Chakkilam presented his collection ‘Lenora’ with Sara Ali Khan as the showstopper.
Vika by Arvind Ampula showcased his collection ‘Whispers of Empires’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh who graced the runway as the showstopper.
Sakshi Bhati’s collection at the Lakme Fashion Week featured floral garments adorned with intricate details. Shruti Haasan walked as the showstopper for Sakshi’s collection at the show.
Aashim Gulati walked for Siddhartha Tyler’s newest collection “Checkmate”. The collection is inspired by the game of chess paired with royal jewelry.
Anushree Reddy and Ritika Mirchandan showcased their collection ‘Gula-Bari’ and ‘TRANSCENDENCE’ at the Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. Malaika Aarora and Rakul Preet dazzled as the showstoppers for Anushree and Ritika’s collection.
Corona Resents Saaksha Kinni’s collection at the Lakme Fashion Week day 4. The collection celebrates the joy of outdoor living.
Taapsee Pannu stunned the runway as the showstopper for Gauri & Nainika Fall Winter collection 2024. The collection showed tales of romance and sophistication.
FDCI international designer initiative- Measure collection was presented at the Lakme Fashion Week runway.
Tripti Dimri walked for Shantu & Nikhil’s latest collection SS24 at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.