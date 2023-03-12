Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Ishaan Khatter turns showstopper for Siddarth Tytler's collection that revamps Athleisure into 'Athluxury'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023

Siddartha Tytler at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

In an attempt to revamp the term athleisure into 'Athluxury', Siddarth Tytler's collection, '2085' is inspired by the fabulous era of the 80s with the infusion of their Spring-Summer 2019 collection, 'Vertigo'

The goal of this line is to project modernity with the fast-moving pace of street style and urban fashion

The fabrics used this season include neoprene mesh, spandex, lycra tusser, tulle and wools

The colour palette consists of pop neon colours infused with black & white stripes, houndstooth, polka dots and checks giving a real treat to the eyes

The silhouettes include power suits, bodycon dresses, oversized jackets and a heavy play of corsetry for men and women

Ishaan Khatter turned showstopper for Siddarth Tytler's collection

