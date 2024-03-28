Lady Gaga's Birthday: Most Enthralling Fashion Moments Of The Experimental Queen

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 28, 2024
Lady Gaga, the legendary Hollywood singer, songwriter and sizzling actress, celebrates her birthday today, March 28. Apart from winning Oscar and several Grammys, she is also known as an experimental fashion icon with incredible and bizarre outfits. Here are some of the most iconic fashion moments of Lady Gaga to astonish your eyes.
The queen in red, with high platform heels and tangy black spectacles, amazed everyone with her mega 'Gaga' look, which was super unique and striking. This look at a Japanese airport attracted special attention with its highest heels.
Gaga's look at Glastonbury with her shiny crystal dress also stands out with flickering charm. She paired the iconic stage look with dense net socks and messy bob hairstyle.
The dominant black also suits well on the expressive bold blaze of Gaga's 'poker face'. She wore this royal Queen gown at Toronto Film festival.
At MTV VMA rocking performance 'rain on me', Gaga surprised everyone with transparent face shield, sparkling dress and black boots. It was before the COVID-19 outbreak because this lady is always ahead of time!
On Met Gala (2019) pink carpet her dark pink gown from Brandon Maxwell was long and flowy enough to add a fairy-appeal. Gaga looked like landing from a vibrant sky to put a glance at the worldly order.
The signature movie 'A Star is Born' is not just an Oscar winner and soul-stirring work, Gaga also captured the ogles during the premiere through her Disney princess attire with soft details and superb frill.
Her noble and gentle appearance during the release of the album 'Joanne' also captivated tons of fashion enthusiasts, where she matched the experimental gentle dress with a wide round hat.