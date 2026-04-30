Kritika Kamra Turns Heads In Chic Hourglass Dress At The Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 30, 2026

Kritika Kamra delivered a sharp, fashion-forward moment in a structured black ensemble from Heiress paired with a white shirt.

She wore the statement Hourglass A-Line Mini, designed to sculpt the body with its signature internal hip padding.

The dress featured heavy-weight contour crepe, giving it a dramatic, cinched silhouette that enhanced her curves effortlessly.

Layering a crisp white shirt underneath added a polished, almost power-dressing vibe to the otherwise bold mini dress.

The deep U-shaped neckline of the dress created a striking contrast against the tailored shirt, balancing elegance with edge.

Accessories were minimal yet impactful, delicate earrings and a ring from Curio Cottage and a brooch from Miss Jo Jewellery elevated the ensemble.

Her soft glam makeup, paired with a subtle glow and neutral tones, kept the focus on the outfit while enhancing her features.