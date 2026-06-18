Kriti Sanon Stuns In Strapless Top And Bold Colour-Blocked Skirt With Statement Belt

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 18, 2026
Kriti looked stunning in a sleek black strapless top that beautifully highlighted her toned shoulders and collarbones.
The top featured subtle cut-out detailing at the front, adding a contemporary and edgy touch.
She paired it with a statement Christopher Esber skirt featuring bold black, white, green, orange and purple stripes.
The fitted silhouette of the skirt accentuated her statuesque frame and gave the look a modern, runway-ready appeal.
She accessorised minimally with elegant rings and dangling earrings, letting the outfit remain in the spotlight.
Her soft glam makeup, featuring defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and nude lips, added sophistication to the look. While, she left her hair open in soft, voluminous waves, giving the structured ensemble a relaxed and effortless finish.