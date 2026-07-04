Kriti Sanon Slays In Power Dressing Tuxedo-Inspired Look, Sleek Short Hair And Chunky Gold Jewellery At Mumbai Event

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 04, 2026
Kriti Sanon embraced modern power dressing in an all-black ensemble from Rishta by Arjun Saluja for Mumbai event.
She wore a deconstructed tuxedo-inspired shirt with a structured collar and delicate pleated detailing.
Instead of conventional trousers, she paired the shirt with a dramatic wrap-style pleated skirt that flowed gracefully.
Her cropped hairstyle was swept back with a voluminous side part, lending a polished, old-Hollywood-inspired finish to the contemporary ensemble.
She accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings, a bold chain necklace, statement rings, and black heels.
Soft glam makeup featuring defined brows, smoky eyes, glowing skin, and nude lips completed the beauty look.
A wide black leather belt featuring an oversized circular metallic buckle accentuated her waist, creating a flattering hourglass silhouette.