Kriti Sanon Redefines 'Boss Lady' Style; Says Her Cocktail 2 Character Is The Hottest Ever!

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 29, 2026
In her recently posted pictures on Instagram, Kriti perfectly channels a modern power look, blending sharp tailoring with effortless elegance, no wonder fans are calling her a true “boss lady.”
She is wearing a structured plaid blazer from the Helen Anthony X Scabal collection stands out with its sharp shoulders, classic checks and refined tailoring.
The crisp white shirt underneath adds a timeless touch, while the slightly open collar keeps the look relaxed yet polished.
The ivory trousers elevate the outfit with their fluid silhouette, balancing the structured blazer while elongating her frame beautifully.
Kriti accessorises with layered pearl necklace, adding a vintage charm that contrasts beautifully with the contemporary tailoring.
Pointed black heels peek through the trousers, reinforcing the sharp, commanding aesthetic of the ensemble.
Her makeup features warm tones, defined eyes, and muted lips, perfectly complementing the outfit without overpowering it.