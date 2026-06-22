Kriti Sanon Raises Temperatures In Plunging Neckline Gown With Daring Thigh-High Slit |Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 22, 2026
Kriti Sanon made a striking statement in the MAE Corset Draped Gown by Nensi Dojaka, a luxury creation worth ₹4.72 lakh.
The gown featured a corset-inspired bodice with sheer panel detailing, adding structure and a modern, fashion-forward edge to the ensemble.
Its plunging neckline and delicate strap detailing created a sultry yet sophisticated silhouette, perfectly balancing sensuality and elegance.
The gown's soft draped fabric skimmed her frame beautifully, lending fluidity and movement to the overall appearance.
A thigh-high slit added drama and elevated the red-carpet appeal of the ensemble while subtly showcasing her toned legs.
Kriti accessorised minimally with statement earrings from Deepa Gurnani & sleek heels from Malone Souliers.
She wore her hair in soft, voluminous waves and opted for glowing makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips.