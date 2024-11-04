Know 6 Habits That Can Deeply Damage Your Kidneys

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 04, 2024
Healthy kidneys are the key to a healthy body. It is important to take good care of them. Here are 6 habits that can cause severe harm to your kidneys in the long term
All images from Canva
Staying hydrated is crucial for kidney health. Water helps kidneys filter waste and toxins from the blood
A diet high in sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, all of which are risk factors for kidney disease
Drinking too much alcohol can lead to high blood pressure and liver damage, both of which strain the kidney
Processed foods should be avoided. These foods often contain high levels of sodium, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives, all of which can strain the kidneys over time
Good sleep plays a vital role in maintaining kidney health, as quality rest helps the body regulate critical functions, including blood pressure, stress levels, and waste removal
When sitting for longer periods, blood flow slows down, which can lead to poor circulation. This affects kidney function by limiting the kidneys’ ability to filter blood
