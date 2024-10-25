Know 6 Benefits Of Music Therapy

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 25, 2024
Music therapy has proven to have enhanced both physical and mental health of people. Here are a few benefits of the same
All images from Canva
Music therapy can help lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, which can reduce feelings of stress and anxiety
Engaging in music therapy releases dopamine, the "feel-good" hormone, which can boost mood and contribute to emotional balance
Music therapy can improve memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. It’s especially beneficial for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia
Music therapy can enhance motor skills and coordination, especially for patients recovering from physical injuries. Hence it is used in rehabilitation centres to help patients with movement
Participating in music therapy often involves group activities like singing, which promotes social interaction, reduces feelings of loneliness
Listening to calming music before bed can improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation, slowing breathing, and lower heart rate, which is good for people with sleep disorders
