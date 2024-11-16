Know 6 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Help With Weight-Loss

By: Rahul M | November 16, 2024

Inflammation is a natural response by your body to protect and heal, but chronic inflammation can contribute to health issues like arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Here are some anti-inflammatory foods that can help you maintain your weight

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which help reduce inflammation

Leafy green such as spinach are high in vitamins A, C, and K and antioxidants like quercetin and kaempferol that fight inflammation

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which lower inflammatory markers

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. Combine with black pepper to enhance absorption

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects. Cooking tomatoes in olive oil boosts lycopene absorption

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol that reduces inflammation and protects cells

