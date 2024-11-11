Know 5 Benefits Of Performing Surya Namaskar Every Day

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 11, 2024

Surya Namaskar helps improve flexibility, strength, and overall fitness

Apart from being an essential exercise, it also has several other benefits

Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups, helping improve flexibility in the spine, hamstrings, and shoulders while strengthening the core, arms, and legs

This practice stimulates blood flow and activates various bodily systems, resulting in a natural energy boost

The deep breathing involved also increases oxygen supply, helping reduce fatigue and enhancing alertness

Surya Namaskar is a dynamic exercise that burns calories and increases metabolism, aiding in weight loss when performed consistently

The rhythmic breathing and mindfulness in each movement promote relaxation, calm the mind, and reduce stress. Practicing Surya Namaskar regularly can help improve focus

