Know 5 Benefits Of Performing Surya Namaskar Every Day

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 11, 2024
Surya Namaskar helps improve flexibility, strength, and overall fitness
All images from Canva
Apart from being an essential exercise, it also has several other benefits
Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups, helping improve flexibility in the spine, hamstrings, and shoulders while strengthening the core, arms, and legs
This practice stimulates blood flow and activates various bodily systems, resulting in a natural energy boost
The deep breathing involved also increases oxygen supply, helping reduce fatigue and enhancing alertness
Surya Namaskar is a dynamic exercise that burns calories and increases metabolism, aiding in weight loss when performed consistently
The rhythmic breathing and mindfulness in each movement promote relaxation, calm the mind, and reduce stress. Practicing Surya Namaskar regularly can help improve focus
