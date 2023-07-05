Kissing Through Time: 7 Interesting Facts About Kissing From Ancient Times

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Ancient Egyptians are known to have depicted kissing scenes in their artwork and believed that the breath contained the soul. They considered kissing as a way to exchange souls between 2 individuals
Ancient Rome held kissing as a great significance. Romans had 3 types of kisses: 'osculum' was a friendly kiss on the cheek, 'basium' was a kiss on the lips between acquaintances, and 'suavium' was a passionate, intimate kiss between lovers
The Kama Sutra, an ancient Indian text, written by Vatsyayana, dedicated an entire chapter to the art of kissing. It described various types of kisses and their meanings, emphasizing the importance of kissing in intimacy
During the Middle Ages, kissing was not merely a romantic gesture but a formal gesture of respect and loyalty. Kings and queens would be kissed on the mouth as a sign of allegiance
Eskimo Kiss is a form of affectionate greeting where two people rub their noses together. It originated among the Inuit people of the Arctic regions as a way to show affection in extremely cold climates
Romantic Literature, particularly during the medieval and Renaissance periods, often portrayed kissing as a symbol of love and desire. Poets and writers would often romanticize the act of kissing in their works
French Kiss is a term believed to have originated from British and American servicemen during World War I. They noticed that the French had a more passionate and intimate style of kissing, leading to the term 'French kiss' being used to describe deep, passionate kissing
