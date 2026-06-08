Khushi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat In A Pink Checkered Mini Skirt Co-Ord Set

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 08, 2026
Khushi Kapoor embraced Gen-Z fashion with a chic pink checkered co-ord set that perfectly balanced playful charm and high-fashion appeal.
The coordinated ensemble featured a structured bralette-style crop top that added a trendy, youthful edge to the overall look.
Layered over the crop top was an oversized checkered jacket, bringing a relaxed and effortlessly cool vibe to the outfit.
Her statement mini skirt stood out with its voluminous silhouette, pleated details, and layered construction, giving the look extra dimension and movement.
A decorative belt featuring a floral buckle cinched the waist beautifully, adding a quirky and feminine focal point.
Khushi kept her accessories minimal, allowing the outfit's intricate layering and playful textures to remain the star of the look.
Finishing the look with classic Converse sneakers, Khushi gave the ensemble a casual-cool twist, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand.