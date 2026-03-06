Khushi Kapoor Looks Ravishing In Lingerie-Inspired Mini Dress, Diamond Jewels: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | March 06, 2026

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor has once again proven she’s the ultimate Gen-Z style chameleon

Her latest look is a masterclass in blending boudoir chic with high-fashion edge, proving that the lingerie-as-outerwear trend is here to stay

Khushi donned a lingerie-inspired mini dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a corset-style bodice that flawlessly accentuated her silhouette

The ensemble boasted intricate floral embroidery, sultry back detailing and black lace patterns, adding a tactile, vintage-glam feel

She accessorised with statement diamond jewels, including chunky hoop earrings and a bold bracelet

Her beauty look was soft, luminous with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, smokey winged eyes and classic nude lips

A side-parted voluminous waves rounded off her chic look, giving her a bedroom to ballroom elegance

