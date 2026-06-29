Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Fiery Red Satin Gown At Lavish Pink-Themed 42nd Birthday Celebration

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 29, 2026
Khloé Kardashian turned heads in a fiery red satin slip gown that perfectly balanced effortless glamour with timeless elegance for her 42nd birthday celebration.
The floor-length dress featured delicate spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and figure-skimming tailoring that beautifully accentuated her silhouette.
The vibrant scarlet hue made a striking statement, ensuring she stood out against the dreamy pink-themed décor of her lavish birthday soirée.
Keeping accessories minimal, Khloé wore a delicate diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a sleek watch, allowing the statement gown to remain the centre of attention.
She styled her caramel-toned hair in loose, voluminous waves with a middle part, giving the overall look a relaxed yet luxurious finish.
The lavish party was adorned with lush pink roses, elegant floral installations, pastel balloons, candles, and beautifully decorated cakes, creating a sophisticated yet playful birthday setting.
The birthday girl was treated by 3 different caks, one with rose decor, another with strawberry toppings while one cake read, 'Wish big Koka.'