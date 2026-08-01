Khloé Kardashian Serves Bombshell Glam In Plunging Heart Corset, Gives Ultimate Date-Night Fashion Inspo

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 01, 2026
Khloé Kardashian turned up the glamour in a sculpted Albina Dyla Embellished Asymmetric Heart Corset, serving a bold yet elegant statement look.
The structured corset fit cinched her waist is priced at ₹47,504, creates a striking hourglass shape that amplified the outfit's high-fashion appeal.
The deep sweetheart neckline dramatically framed her décolletage, adding a sultry touch while highlighting the corset's sculptural silhouette.
A dazzling crystal-embellished red heart detail at the centre of the bodice became the focal point, adding a playful pop of colour against the muted grey fabric.
She styled the corset without a necklace, allowing the dramatic neckline and sparkling heart embellishment to take centre stage.
Her soft caramel-brown waves, styled in a loose middle part with face-framing strands, gave the edgy ensemble a glamorous, effortless finish.
The makeup featured bronzed skin, sculpted cheeks, smoky eyes and a matte nude-brown lip, complementing the neutral tones of the outfit while keeping the focus on her face.