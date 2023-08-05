Kens of Bollywood: Aditya Roy Kapoor To Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, Actors Who Dazzled in Pink

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
With the Barbiecore trend taking the eastern and western world by storm with women turning all pink, the Kens too are proudly flaunting pink with panache. Here are five Bollywood actors who have embraced the colour of woman unabashedly
Tiger Shroff: The mussel man of Bollywood never fails to impress with his body. But when it comes to showing off his best dressed version, the actor leaves no stone unturned. The Heropanti actor was recently spotted in Pink channeling his own Ken
Ranveer Singh: The actor never shies away from experimenting with his wardrobe. Known for his quirky fashion choices, Ranveer was spotted several times wearing shades of pink
Varun Dhawan: The actor was seen spotting pink kurta payjama during the promotion of Kalank with Alia Bhatt. And recently was papped weating an uber cool pink sweatshirt paired with track pants. He completed the look with white sneakers
Aparshakti Khurana: His recent Instagram post features him wearing light pink pullover over beige trousers. He actor paired his outfit with a smart pair of sunglasses giving a perfect monsoon vibes
Aditya Roy Kapur: One of the hottest hero and now the talk of the town, the Night Manager of many women, Aditya Roy Kapur is channelling his inner Ken with pink t-shirt paired with distressed jeans and slippers
