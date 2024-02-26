Kashmiri Kahwa: The Life Story Of Kahwa And Related Aesthetics

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 26, 2024
The intoxication of coffee with smouldering boils of tea and the furore of exquisite sweet and spicy seasoning— probably this is how you can define the taste of Kashmiri Kahwa.
The heavenly threads of 'Zafran' along with crushed crunchy roasted nuts, sweet cinnamon, and fragrant cardamom boiled with fresh green leaves together prepare a diffident drink to start the day on a cheerful note.
The golden black or blackish brown Kahwa came during the Kushan Empire in the second century AD and was a popular form of sweetened local tea with Turkish and Arabic essence in the name.
Apart from the live-coal that keeps the cup sizzling, the aesthetic culture of encrypted 'Tashtari', glass bowls, and flamboyant utensils infuses the sips and sniffs with authentic regional flavours.
You can also add milk, as per requirement, or honey to change the colour and taste. However, the origin story has different prevalent aspects, but currently, the state of Kashmir and the Middle East countries flex the footholds of the Kahwa-Culture.
Kahwa is good to stir up the lakes of thoughts and encore the charm of Dastarkhwans, dinner tables, or your snoozing evenings.