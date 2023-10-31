Karwa Chauth 2023: Health Advice; Not To Eat THESE Foods A Day Before Fasting

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women by observing a day-long fast by not eating anything or drinking water. It is done for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. The Hindu festival involves married women wearing outfits, especially in hues of red, orange and pink colours, putting mehndi on their hands and religious rituals like puja, listening to Karwa Chauth story and worshipping the moon.

