Karwa Chauth 2023: Health Advice; Not To Eat THESE Foods A Day Before Fasting

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women by observing a day-long fast by not eating anything or drinking water. It is done for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. The Hindu festival involves married women wearing outfits, especially in hues of red, orange and pink colours, putting mehndi on their hands and religious rituals like puja, listening to Karwa Chauth story and worshipping the moon.
All pics credit: Canva
Since married women have to fast without eating or drinking anything on Karwa Chauth, it is suggested that they should not eat certain food items a day before fasting to avoid health issues. Take a look. Avoid eating fried food items because that will interfere with digestion, and may cause indigestion and bloating.
Sweets: Do not eat sweets as it will spike your blood sugar level and make it difficult for you to resist hunger on the day of fasting. Don't eat any sweet foods and delicacies too.
Not to consume spicy food a day before fasting because it may cause acidity and heartburn leading you to feel more thirsty and crave for drinking water.
Avoid eating food most likely to cause gas like beans, cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts and pulses like rajma etc. They will cause acidity, and make you feel bloated and uneasy.
Prevent from consuming dairy products and milk with full cream as it may cause indigestion. You may feel that it will make you feel full the next day but it is better you avoid consuming them.
Avoid eating salty foods as it may cause your body to dehydrate and increase your thirst and urge to drink water.
Avoid drinking carbonated drinks like cold drinks and caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee as they cause dehydration which will tempt you to drink water.
Thanks For Reading!