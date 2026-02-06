Karisma Kapoor's 'Bridgerton Vibes' At Dubai Event Is As Dreamy As Her Off-Shoulder Gown-Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 06, 2026
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted wearing a dreamy gown to grace on Red carpet at a Dubai event.
Posing with a lit up backdrop of Burj Khalifa, KarisShe ma flaunt her 'sea of fabric' off-shoulder gown.
She was seen wearing a peach gown with a massive, billowing skirt attached to it with structured, wave-like pleats.
Her gown had an off-shoulder neckline with floral design and crystal droplets.
She stepped on the ramp with the body-hugging base of the gown which flowed till her knees.
Karisma's hairstyle was sleek with a low ponytail and her makeup was kept understated with shiny lips.
Keeping it to just rings, she avoided necklace and heavy earrings to treat her outfit as the main focus.