Karisma Kapoor Stuns In Wine-Hued Gown With Pearl-Embellished Sleeves & Thigh-High Slit

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 06, 2026
Karisma Kapoor exuded understated elegance in a deep wine-hued gown by designer Manik Nanda, proving that monochrome dressing can be effortlessly glamorous.
The gown featured a flattering wrap-style bodice with a deep V-neckline that beautifully framed her silhouette while keeping the look sophisticated.
Full-length fitted sleeves added a polished touch, elevated with delicate pearl embellishments running along the outer arms for subtle sparkle.
A thigh-high front slit brought a bold edge to the otherwise classic ensemble, balancing elegance with modern sensuality.
Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, sculpted brows, glowing skin, and a deep berry-toned lipstick that perfectly matched the dramatic colour of the gown.
She paired the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe pumps that seamlessly complemented the rich burgundy palette without distracting from the dress.
She styled her hair in loose, side-parted waves cascading over one shoulder, adding softness and old-Hollywood-inspired glamour to the look.