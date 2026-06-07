Karisma Kapoor Serves Pure Red-Carpet Royalty In A Dazzling Champagne-Gold Gown

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 07, 2026
Karisma Kapoor exuded old-Hollywood glamour in a dazzling champagne-gold evening gown that perfectly blended sophistication with red-carpet drama.
The gown featured an intricately sculpted silhouette with shimmering beadwork and embellishments arranged in fluid, architectural patterns that enhanced her frame beautifully.
One of the standout elements of the ensemble was its structured shoulders adorned with cascading fringe detailing, adding movement and a couture-inspired edge.
The plunging illusion neckline brought a touch of modern sensuality while maintaining the overall elegance of the look.
Karisma opted for sleek, side-parted hair styled in soft waves, allowing the gown's dramatic shoulder detailing to remain the focal point.
Statement chandelier earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without competing with the intricate embellishments of the gown.
Her makeup was kept classic and refined with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, sculpted brows, and a nude lip, striking the perfect balance between glamour and sophistication.