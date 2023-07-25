Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Dras To Mumbai; 6 Kargil War Memorials That Signify The Grit And Valour Of Brave Martyrs

Shaheed Smarak, Mumbai: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony with a tri-service guard of honour is conducted every year at Shaheed Smarak at Colaba in Mumbai. The ceremony is held to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts. There are other memorials in different cities across India where Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated