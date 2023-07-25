Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Dras To Mumbai; 6 Kargil War Memorials That Signify The Grit And Valour Of Brave Martyrs

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India's victory over Pakistan. The memorial, as it stands today, was constructed by the Indian Army in November 2014. Preparations are in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh
The Kargil War Memorial consists of a pink sandstone wall which bears a brass plate on which are engraved the names of the soldiers who attained martyrdom during Operation Vijay
In the winter of 1998-1999, the Pakistan Army crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied the roads connecting Leh and Kargil to Srinagar. The Indian Army, in response, launched Operation Vijay (Victory) in May 1999 to retake the territory. Consequently, several fierce battles were fought, with the Indian Army finally winning the war
Shaheed Smarak, Mumbai: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony with a tri-service guard of honour is conducted every year at Shaheed Smarak at Colaba in Mumbai. The ceremony is held to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts. There are other memorials in different cities across India where Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated
Chandigarh War Memorial
Jaisalmer War Museum
Siachen War Memorial
Pune National War Memorial
Thanks For Reading!