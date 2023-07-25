Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 7 Must-Read Books Narrating The Untold Stories Of 1999 War

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Kargil: From Surprise To Victory by General V. P. Malik throws light on war strategy and the heroism of the Indian Army
Kargil: Untold Stories from the War by Rachna Bisht Rawat is a testimony to the bravery of our troops and provides a bird’s eye view of conflict
Letters From Kargil: The Kargil War Through Our Soldiers' Eyes by Diksha Dwivedi is a compilation of diary entries by the author's father, who fought in the Kargil War, and the letters other soldiers wrote to tell the tale of the war from their own point of view
Tiger of Drass: Capt. Anuj Nayyar, 23, Kargil Hero by Meena Nayyar and Himmat Singh Shekhawat features the story of the young Captain, who martyred during the 1999 Kargil War while fighting to secure the Drass sector
The Kargil Girl: An Autobiography by Gunjan Saxena talks about the Operation Safed Sagar launched by the Indian Air Force
Kargil: Turning the Tide by Lt. General Mohinder Puri is an objective account of the operations of 8 Mountain Division and their efforts to evict the enemy from the Drass-Mushkoh Sector during Operation Vijay
A Ridge Too Far: War in the Kargil Heights, 1999 by Amarinder Singh is a deep dive into the battles and a military analysis of what actually happened in the mountains
