Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Regal Charm To Her Anamika Khanna's Traditional Ivory Look

By: Rutunjay D | September 03, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked effortlessly elegant in an ivory traditional ensemble by Anamika Khanna, opting for a soft monochromatic palette that gave the look a timeless appeal.
Instead of a conventional saree or lehenga, she chose a contemporary Indian silhouette that beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with modern styling.
The standout element was the dramatic floor-length cape draped over her shoulders. Its fluid fall added movement and an element of grandeur to the ensemble.
Kareena kept her jewellery minimal and elegant, opting for delicate earrings and statement rings that complemented the outfit without taking away from its intricate detailing.
She wore her hair in a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, creating a clean and polished finish while allowing the cape and neckline to remain the focus.
Her ivory top featured delicate embroidery around the neckline and front, adding just the right amount of texture while keeping the overall look understated.