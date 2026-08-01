Karan Johar Proves All Black Never Goes Out Of Style In Manish Malhotra Tailored Suit & Regal Brooch | Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 01, 2026
Karan Johar embraced timeless monochrome dressing in a tailored all-black Manish Malhotra ensemble, proving that classic black never goes out of style.
The structured black blazer with satin lapels lent the look a sharp, tuxedo-inspired finish, balancing sophistication with modern edge.
Instead of a traditional shirt, he layered the blazer over a high-neck white ruffled bow, creating a dramatic contrast that instantly elevated the outfit.
The standout accessory was an ornate statement brooch pinned to the lapel, adding a regal touch and serving as the focal point of the ensemble.
Karan switched between sleek rectangular sunglasses and clear optical frames, effortlessly moving from mysterious fashion icon to intellectual chic.
His impeccably tailored wide-leg black trousers maintained clean lines and gave the look a relaxed yet polished silhouette.
His neatly styled short hair and well-groomed appearance complemented the structured outfit, reinforcing the overall refined aesthetic.