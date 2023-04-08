Kamakhya temple: All you need to know about Assam's sacred site

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Kamakhya temple in Guwahati is one of the four Adi Shakti Peethas and is the oldest among the 51 Shakti Peethas in India
The temple is situated approximately 600 feet above the plains on the Nilachal Hill in western Guwahati
Maa Kamakhya the Goddess of desire, a form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped at this ancient temple
Kamakhya, also known as Kubjika Peetha is the place where the Yoni (the female genitalia or the vulva) of Sati fell
The origin of the Kamakhya Temple is believed to be pre-Aryan or tribal in traits and rituals by many
Every year in June, for three days the water of the Brahmaputra river is said to turn red. It is believed that this is so because of the menstrual cycle of the goddess and hence the temple is closed
The temple re-opens for Ambubachi mela where the pilgrims are given red yarn cloth as prasada during these days
Kamakhya Devi is the seat of tantra Siddha. One can feel the energy if you visit the temple
Animal sacrifice still continues at this temple, as a part of rituals
