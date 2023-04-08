Kamakhya temple: All you need to know about Assam's sacred site

Kamakhya temple in Guwahati is one of the four Adi Shakti Peethas and is the oldest among the 51 Shakti Peethas in India

The temple is situated approximately 600 feet above the plains on the Nilachal Hill in western Guwahati

Maa Kamakhya the Goddess of desire, a form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped at this ancient temple

Kamakhya, also known as Kubjika Peetha is the place where the Yoni (the female genitalia or the vulva) of Sati fell

The origin of the Kamakhya Temple is believed to be pre-Aryan or tribal in traits and rituals by many

Every year in June, for three days the water of the Brahmaputra river is said to turn red. It is believed that this is so because of the menstrual cycle of the goddess and hence the temple is closed

The temple re-opens for Ambubachi mela where the pilgrims are given red yarn cloth as prasada during these days

Kamakhya Devi is the seat of tantra Siddha. One can feel the energy if you visit the temple

Animal sacrifice still continues at this temple, as a part of rituals

