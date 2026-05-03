Kajal Aggarwal’s Ethereal Champagne Saree Look Is Pure Couture Magic

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 03, 2026
Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a shimmering saree by Aisha Rao, exuding modern couture elegance.
The outfit is from Aisha Rao’s INTER-HANA Collection 2026, known for its contemporary yet delicate aesthetic.
She wore a champagne-toned mesh saree that drapes effortlessly, giving a soft, luminous shimmer.
The highlight of the look is the appliqué tulle blouse, intricately detailed with fine embellishments.
The blouse features a zero-neck collar and full sleeves, adding a regal, structured and high-fashion edge.
She accessorised the ensemble with elegant jewellery from Sheetal Zaveri, keeping it minimal yet luxe.
Kajal opted for soft glam makeup with a dewy base, subtle eyes and nude lips, complementing the outfit’s tone.