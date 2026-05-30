Kajal Aggarwal Nails IT-Girl Trend With 'Toned Arms' Rather Than Designer Bags & Shoes In Her Latest Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 30, 2026
Kajal Aggarwal embraced effortless summer chic in a white crochet-knit top paired with light-wash denim shorts, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style.
The intricate crochet detailing and sheer texture of the top added a playful, bohemian-inspired touch to the otherwise casual ensemble.
Her sparkly denim shorts introduced a subtle dose of glamour, proving that even laid-back fashion can make a statement.
Kajal's toned arms took center stage in the sleeveless silhouette, perfectly aligning with her caption about strength becoming the new fashion accessory.
Kajal expressed in the caption on Instagram story that modern "IT girl" fashion is less about luxury labels and more about feeling strong, comfortable, and self-assured.
Her soft, voluminous waves framed her face beautifully, lending the photoshoot an effortless and relaxed appeal.
A fresh, dewy makeup look with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and nude glossy lips enhanced her radiant appearance.