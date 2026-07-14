Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Gem-Encrusted Dolce & Gabbana Couture At Alta Moda 2026 In Sicily

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 14, 2026
Jennifer Lopez made a dazzling entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2026 show in Sicily, choosing timeless couture over a brand-new runway look.
Instead of wearing a fresh 2026 design, the global icon revisited the fashion house's archives in an exquisite Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2025 creation.
Her strapless, body-hugging gown was entirely embellished with oversized multicoloured jewel-inspired embroidery.
Adding dramatic flair, Jennifer layered the ensemble with a shimmering gold sequinned cape casually draped over her shoulders.
She accessorised with a striking ruby-and-diamond statement necklace, matching drop earrings, and a metallic gold mini handbag.
For beauty, Lopez opted for a radiant bronzed complexion, softly sculpted cheeks, nude glossy lips, defined eyes, and perfectly arched brows.
Her hair was styled into a sleek, centre-parted bun, allowing the couture dress and statement jewellery to remain the focal point of the look.