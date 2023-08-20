Jaya Bachchan Is One Of The Richest Rajya Sabha MPs, Check The Wealthiest

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) MP Dr Bandi Partha Saradhi with ₹5,300.21 crore is the richest Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP). Partha Saradhi is the founder and head of Hetero Drugs, a Hyderabad-based generics pharmaceutical company.
He is followed by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress’ Ayodhya Rami Reddy with ₹2,577.75 crore. He is an industrialist from Guntur district.
Samajwadi Party’s (SP's) Jaya Bachchan with ₹1,001.63 crore is the third richest Rajya Sabha MP. The acclaimed Bollywood actress has been in politics since 2004.
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha with ₹649 crore is the fourth richest Rajya Sabha MP. He is one of the senior advocates of the Supreme Court of India and also a spokesperson for the INC.
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is a member of the YSR Congress Party and Rajya Sabha MP. He is the founder of VPR Mining Infra Pvt. Ltd and one of the richest Rajya Sabha MPs.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade is representing Maharashtra. He was elected as an independent candidate but later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is a real estate developer and one of the richest Rajya Sabha MPs.
