Janmashtami 2024: 7 Iconic Songs From Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Lord Krishna

By: Manasi Kamble | August 26, 2024
Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala- Song by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, is one of the most iconic songs from the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram
screen grab
Woh Kisna Hai falls as another one of the iconic bollywood songs by Sukhwinder Singh, Ayesha I. Darbar and M Shylaja from the movie Kisna: The Warrior Poet.
Screen grab
O Paalanhaare holds a different emotion when it comes to bollywood song's tribute to Lord Krishna. This song from the movie, Lagaan was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
Screen grab
Mukundha Mukundha is a song from a Tamil movie Dasavathaaram which was then dubbed in Hindi and named as Dashavatar.
Screen grab
Mann Mohanaa is one of the most beautifully filmed song from the movie Jodhaa Akbar. The song is composer by A.R.Rahman, sung by Bela Shende and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
Screen grab
Soja Zara is a beautifully portrayed song from the movie Baahubali 2- The Conclusion.
Screen grab
Maiyya Yashoda from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, is one of the most classic songs that are based on Krishna and Radha's duo.
Screen Grab