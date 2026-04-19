Janhvi Kapoor's 'Swis Mornings' Are Treat To The Eyes As She Stuns In Skirts & Comfy Outfits

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 19, 2026
Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped inside glimpses from her recent Europian getaway.
In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the actor was seen posing by the scenic views.
29-year-old was seen in a trek fit accentuated to her silhouette and a bombern leather jacket.
In another look, she served a classy chic vibes in a blue shirt paired with a pleated mini skirt.
she paired the look with a cozy pullover, shades and classic black loafers.
In another inside unseen picture she was seen flexing her bob cut look.
Janhvi's vacation dump cannot be completed with a goofy picture, which showed her enjoying a cone full of ice cream.