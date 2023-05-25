Jaipur's Rambagh Palace is the Best Hotel in the World; Check out the Top 10

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Rambagh Palace in Jaipur ranks No. 1 as the Best Hotel in the World, according to TripAdvisor. The list was determined through comprehensive reviews from globetrotters throughout 2022, assessing more than 1.5 million hotels
Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Bolifushi Island, Maldives is surrounded by expansive white beaches and turquoise waters. The luxu resort perfect for unwinding ranks 2nd on the list
Hotel Colline de France, Gramado, Brazil that screams elegance and luxury ranks 3rd on the list. The hotel features exclusive design with meticulously crafted furniture and intricately painted details in gold or silver tones
Shangri-La The Shard, London is one of the world’s most iconic buildings. The only five-star luxury hotel in London Bridge ranks 4th on the list
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is one of the highest hotel in the World. The luxury hotel that offers spectacular city and harbour views ranks 5th on the list
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is the World's tallest hotel. The hotel that is located at the Business Bay area ranks 6th on the list
Romance Istanbul Hotel, Turkey is located at the intersection of the old city’s most important part. The hotel that harmonises modern life style with the traditional Ottoman ranks 7th on the list
Ikos Dassia located on the beachfront at Dassia, Greece built in a luxurious, contemporary Mediterranean style, ranks 8th on the list
Ikos Andalusia at Estepona, Spain ranks 9th on the list. The hotel is perfect to experience Spain’s sun-drenched Costa Del Sol and Marbella’s luxuriously vibrant lifestyle
Padma Resort Ubud at Puhu, Indonesia overlooking the enchanting bamboo forests of Payangan ranks 10th on the list
