Jacqueline Fernandez Takes Over Dubai In ₹48,500 Saree-Inspired Purple Gown

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 17, 2026
Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez made a head-turning appearance in Dubai as she attended the star-studded launch of Nobu One Za’abeel alongside Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
For the glamorous evening, the actress ditched conventional silhouettes and stepped out in a saree-inspired purple gown that blended Indian aesthetics with modern couture
The statement ensemble by ace designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, featured a sculpted one-shoulder design, with a cinched waist highlighted by soft gathers
A dramatic shoulder drape gave the outfit its saree-like charm, flowing effortlessly and adding movement to the otherwise sleek gown
According to the fashion label, the look comes with a price tag of Rs 48,500, making it a luxe yet relatively accessible couture piece
Jacqueline kept her styling minimal and polished, pairing the outfit with delicate diamond earrings and pointed heels
She rounded off her glam with dewy glowing skin, soft brown smoky eyes, nude glossy lips, and a sleek pointed ponytail that let the gown do all the talking
Thanks For Reading!