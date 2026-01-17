Jacqueline Fernandez Takes Over Dubai In ₹48,500 Saree-Inspired Purple Gown

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 17, 2026

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez made a head-turning appearance in Dubai as she attended the star-studded launch of Nobu One Za’abeel alongside Punjabi music star AP Dhillon

For the glamorous evening, the actress ditched conventional silhouettes and stepped out in a saree-inspired purple gown that blended Indian aesthetics with modern couture

The statement ensemble by ace designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, featured a sculpted one-shoulder design, with a cinched waist highlighted by soft gathers

A dramatic shoulder drape gave the outfit its saree-like charm, flowing effortlessly and adding movement to the otherwise sleek gown

According to the fashion label, the look comes with a price tag of Rs 48,500, making it a luxe yet relatively accessible couture piece

Jacqueline kept her styling minimal and polished, pairing the outfit with delicate diamond earrings and pointed heels

She rounded off her glam with dewy glowing skin, soft brown smoky eyes, nude glossy lips, and a sleek pointed ponytail that let the gown do all the talking

Thanks For Reading!

Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This...
Find out More