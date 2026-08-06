Jacqueline Fernandez Exudes Regal Glamour In Sparkling Manish Malhotra Couture Lehenga With Contemporary Elegance

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 06, 2026
Jacqueline Fernandez looked breathtaking in a custom Manish Malhotra couture lehenga, embracing old-world glamour with a contemporary twist.
The outfit featured a structured sweetheart-neckline blouse lavishly adorned with intricate silver crystal, sequin and bead embroidery, creating a regal silhouette.
Her high-waisted lehenga skirt carried the same shimmering embellishments, with floral motifs, lattice detailing, and cascading patterns that added depth and luxurious texture.
The rich charcoal-grey and silver palette offered a refreshing alternative to classic festive colours, giving the ensemble a sophisticated, red-carpet-ready appeal.
Instead of a traditional dupatta, Jacqueline opted for a sheer drape wrapped elegantly around her neck, adding fluidity while keeping the overall styling sleek and modern.
Her beauty look was equally refined, featuring soft bronzed makeup, defined eyes, nude glossy lips, and perfectly sculpted cheeks, enhancing her natural elegance.