Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles In Manish Malhotra’s Shimmering Blush Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 17, 2026
Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a soft blush-pink creation by Manish Malhotra, exuding ethereal, red-carpet-worthy elegance.
The ensemble features a delicately embellished sheer cape-style top layered over a structured blouse.
Intricate beadwork and crystal detailing across the outfit create a subtle shimmer.
She pairs it with a figure-hugging skirt that elongates her frame, giving the look a sleek appeal.
The scalloped hemline of the cape adds a feminine, almost fairytale-like finish to the overall silhouette.
Jacqueline keeps the accessories minimal yet luxe, opting for statement rings and delicate jewellery that complement the outfit without overpowering it.
The makeup is kept radiant and dewy, with defined eyes perfectly aligning with the dreamy aesthetic of the look.