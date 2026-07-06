Jacob Bethell's Rumoured Indian Girlfriend Aadhya Anand Knows How To Ace Every Fashion Mood

By: Aanchal C | July 06, 2026

Indian actress and model Aadhya Anand has recently been linked with England cricketer Jacob Bethell

While neither of them has confirmed the dating rumours, the buzz has sparked curiosity about the young actress and her growing popularity

Aadhya channeled a playful party vibe in a white strapless fit-and-flare mini dress featuring a ruffled neckline

She embraced evening glamour in a metallic silver bodycon mini dress with full sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette

Serving Gen-Z fashion goals, Aadhya paired a crisp white button-down shirt with a green plaid mini skirt

She looked graceful in a classic gold silk saree paired with a contrasting red blouse and gold jewellery

Aadhya opted for a modern look in a strapless denim midi dress featuring a structured corset-inspired bodice and front slit