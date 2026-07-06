Jacob Bethell's Rumoured Indian Girlfriend Aadhya Anand Knows How To Ace Every Fashion Mood

By: Aanchal C | July 06, 2026
Indian actress and model Aadhya Anand has recently been linked with England cricketer Jacob Bethell
While neither of them has confirmed the dating rumours, the buzz has sparked curiosity about the young actress and her growing popularity
Aadhya channeled a playful party vibe in a white strapless fit-and-flare mini dress featuring a ruffled neckline
She embraced evening glamour in a metallic silver bodycon mini dress with full sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette
Serving Gen-Z fashion goals, Aadhya paired a crisp white button-down shirt with a green plaid mini skirt
She looked graceful in a classic gold silk saree paired with a contrasting red blouse and gold jewellery
Aadhya opted for a modern look in a strapless denim midi dress featuring a structured corset-inspired bodice and front slit