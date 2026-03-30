'It's Nerve Wrecking And You Are Scared': Saloni Chopra's Struggle With Alopecia; Know What Is The Condition That She Is Suffering From

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 30, 2026
Indian-born Australian actress, model and author Saloni Chopra is currently suffering from a rare condition called 'Alopecia' which causes sudden hair fall.
An autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes patchy, circular, or full-body hair loss.
Saloni Chopra shared her struggles in a post while proudly embraced her new bald appearance with a series of pictures in cozy outfit & homely setting.
Saloni wore a knitted red oversized pullover and paired it with pink cotton shorts. The overall outfit spoke relaxed & cozier vibe, signifying how Saloni is treating herself recently.
Saloni penned a long note in the post, answering to the questions like how does she hide her hair patches to which she firmly replied, "you don’t!"
Talking about the male gaze post this condition, Saloni says, "The worst part of living with alopecia is being unattractive to the male gaze... I would argue that's possibly the best part too."
Further she also wrote, "I know it’s nerve wrecking and you are scared and honestly, hide it on a daily basis if that makes your every day life easier."