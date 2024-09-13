It's Friday, The 13th! Know 5 Reason Why It Is Considered Ominous

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 13, 2024
Friday the 13th is considered a cursed day or a spooky day due to various reasons. The number 13 is generally a unlucky number
In Christianity, Friday is considered unlucky because it is believed to be the day Jesus was crucified. The number 13 is associated with the Last Supper, where 13 people were present, and Judas, the betrayer, was the 13th guest
The number 13 is often avoided in many cultures, with buildings skipping the 13th floor. This widespread fear contributes to the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th
Historically, Friday was seen as an unlucky day in various cultures, especially in the Western world. Sailors, considered setting sail on a Friday to be bad luck, which magnified the fear when combined with the number 13
In numerology, the number 12 is seen as a complete, perfect number (such as 12 months in a year, 12 zodiac signs). Adding one more to make 13 disrupts this sense of completeness, contributing to its negative perception
In Norse legend, Loki, the trickster god, was the 13th guest at a banquet, bringing chaos and death. This association with the number 13 is tied to misfortune
Movies, books, and media have reinforced the fear of Friday the 13th. The horror film franchise Friday the 13th popularized the day as a symbol of bad luck and fear
