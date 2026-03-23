'IshMan Is Back': Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan Stuns In All-Black Tuxedo Suits

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 23, 2026
Shubman Gill made a striking statement in an all-black ensemble at the BCCIs Naman Awards recently, proving that classic tailoring never goes out of style.
He opted for a structured blazer which featured distinct toggle-style fastenings, adding a unique edge to the outfit.
Satin lapels elevated the look, giving it a refined tuxedo-like finish perfect for a high-profile awards night.
Shubman Gill posing with India's T-20 World Cup champion Ishan Kishan.
A subtle chain brooch detail on the jacket added a touch of luxury without being overpowering.
He paired the jacket with wide-legged tailored trousers & a crisp white shirt added contrast to the outfit.
Grooming was kept minimal and clean, with neatly styled hair and a fresh face enhancing his natural charm.