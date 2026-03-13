Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Poses With Team India's World Cup Trophy In Bed: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | March 13, 2026

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures, featuring recent glimpses of her life

In the photos, the model stunned in a polka-dotted brown skirt, paired with a basic white tee and a statement bag

A gold chunky necklace, sleek heels and a rosy glam rounded off her chic appearance

Aditi shared a mirror selfie in a edgy all-black look, featuring a floral-embroidered top, denim bottoms and a stunning bag

In one of the headline-making picture, she holded the Team India's ICC T20 World Cup trophy from her bed

A picture of her with Ishan went viral doing the match, making it the most talked-about moment from the field

Her carousel ended with a sun-kissed selfie in a red tank top and rosy lips

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